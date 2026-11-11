Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany expecting fourth child

File photo. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are expecting their fourth child.

The Mahomes family is adding another member to its huddle.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, announced that they are expecting their fourth child, ESPN reported.

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The three-time Super Bowl MVP, 31, and his wife, who were high school sweethearts and were married in 2022, already share daughters Sterling Skye, 5, and Golden Raye, 1; and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 3.

The couple announced their new expected arrival on their joint Instagram account, calling it “Another blessing from God.”

“... & then there were 6,” they wrote.

The couple’s friends, family and followers congratulated them in the comments section of their Instagram post, “Today” reported. Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi Mahomes, wrote, “I cannot wait!! Congratulations love yall.”

One poster noted that Mahomes is “trying to break every record a QB has.”

“Going after Phillip Rivers record for kids,” he posted.

Not even close. Rivers has 10 children -- seven daughters and three sons.

After suffering a down 2025 season that ended with a knee injury, Patrick Mahomes has rebounded in 2026. The two-time NFL MVP has led the Chiefs to a 6-2 record and has thrown for 2,037 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also rushed for one score.

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