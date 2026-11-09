Nvidia CEO admits affair with woman, some allege is a spy for China; company launches investigation

FILE PHOTO: Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, gives a keynote address at the NVIDIA Berlin GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on October 21, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. Huang has admitted to having an affair. U.S. officials suspected the woman was spying for China. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The CEO of tech giant Nvidia has admitted to having an affair with a business executive who is alleged to be a spy for China.

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Jensen Huang said he was intimate with a business executive and apologized to his wife and company in an open letter posted to Nvidia’s website, The Associated Press reported.

“To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust,” he wrote.

He did not name the woman. However, The New York Times reported that the woman is named Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia CEO and is an executive at a Singapore-based data center company and one of Nvidia’s biggest customers in Southeast Asia.

CNN reported that U.S. officials suspect Alice Huang of giving intelligence to China and smuggling advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Nvidia said it launched an independent investigation into reports that Jensen Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort,” the AP reported.

China denied the spying allegations, saying they were unsubstantiated and a smear campaign, according to the AP.

A statement posted to the company’s website from the Board of Directors reads in part: “While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information.

“Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.

“The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Who is Jensen Huang?

Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 and has been the president, CEO, and a member of the board of directors since the beginning, according to his official biography.

He had worked at LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices before starting Nvidia.

Jensen Huang has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Oregon State University and a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

He is a member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and the National Academy of Engineering.

Fortune, The Economist, and Brand Finance have named him the world’s best CEO, while Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people.

What is Nvidia?

Nvidia “is the world leader in accelerated computing and AI,” according to a company fact sheet. It invented the GPU, or a graphics processing unit, in 1999, which launched the growth of the PC gaming industry and redefined computer graphics and accelerated computing, and formed the bedrock of AI.

Now it is a “full-stack AI infrastructure company powering the world’s AI factories.”

The company has more than 42,000 employees in 38 countries and generated $215.9 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2026.

CNN said Nvidia is the world’s second-largest company, second to Apple, according to Companies Market Cap.

Rankings of the world’s largest companies by market capitalization:

Apple Nvidia Microsoft Alphabet (Google) Amazon TSMC SpaceX Saudi Aramco Meta Platforms (Facebook) Tesla

Market cap, according to Fidelity, is “the total dollar value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock.”

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