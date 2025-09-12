Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split after 5-year relationship

FILE PHOTO: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White walk the red carpet during the David Yurman After Party at Faena Forum on May 01, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. The couple has split after five years together and a nearly year-long engagement. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Actress Nina Dobrev and Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White have called it quits.

The couple had been together since 2019 and engaged since October, People magazine reported.

Representatives for the former couple did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment.

They were last seen about two weeks ago holding hands, but Dobrev attended the premiere of “Eternity” last week alone and without her engagement ring.

People noted that she had also unpinned the Instagram post announcing her engagement.

White tried to ask her to marry him twice, but it was the third time when his publicist invited her to a dinner, saying it was with Vogue’s Anna Wintour, but it was in fact an evening with White, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Months after the engagement, Dobrev told E! News that they were not rushing the wedding planning and that she was having fun saying “fiancé.”

We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is — you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short,” “The Vampire Diaries” actress explained.

