New semiquincentennial quarters to start circulating

Quarters
New quarters The new Semiquincentennial quarters honoring the Declaration of Independence and Thomas Jefferson will begin circulating soon. (US Mint)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The latest quarters to honor America will start circulating soon.

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The Semiquincentennial Quarter to honor the Declaration of Independence will be shipped to banks on June 1, the U.S. Mint said in a news release.

Instead of George Washington, the front of the coin will feature Thomas Jefferson, with “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” IN GOD WE TRUST" and “1776-2026″ while the back will have the Liberty Bell ringing and “THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE,” QUARTER DOLLAR," “LIBERTY” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” inscribed.

“These coins commemorate 250 years of American Liberty by reflecting our country’s founding principles and honoring our Nation’s history,” the agency said.

They were authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 and signed into law in 2021.

For more on the Semiquincentennial Coins, click here.

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