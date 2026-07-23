New Destiny’s Child music promised by former manager, Beyoncé’s father

FILE PHOTO: Singers Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé Knowles of Destiny's Child pose backstage at the BET Awards 05 at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2005, in Hollywood, California. New music from the trio is expected to be released in the next 30 days. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s father and former manager for the group Destiny’s Child has some big news.

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After more than two decades, the group that launched the legendary singer’s career will release new tracks, Rolling Stone reported.

He mentioned that the new music, which will be remixes, will come out in the “next 30 days.”

“We have a number of remixes that have never been released, and we’ll be putting those out soon,” Mathew Knowles said. “We have some guest rappers on it, but it’s the girls on them. And then there’s some that are dance mixes, and then there’s some that are just regular urban mixes. So there’s a combination. We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.”

He dropped the name Missy Elliot as one of the guest performers but didn’t say any more, according to Rolling Stone.

Destiny’s Child posted a tribute to their breakthrough album “The Writing’s on the Wall” on the group’s Instagram account last week, showing the album cover featuring members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett.

The last album Destiny’s Child released was “Destiny Fulfilled” in 2004.

There is no word on if a reunion tour is in the works, but Rowland and Williams have performed with Queen Bey over the years, including during the finale show of the “Cowboy Carter” tour in 2025 in Las Vegas, E! News reported.

In addition to the new Destiny’s Child music, Beyoncé’s fans are also waiting for her “Act III” solo album, according to E! News.

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