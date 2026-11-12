Motorist in LA crash that killed 3 arrested, charged with DUI, murder

The driver of a white SUV who crashed into pedestrians and food vendors has been charged with DUI and murder.

LOS ANGELES — The man accused of crashing an SUV near a Los Angeles metro station on Tuesday -- killing three women and critically injuring two others -- was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and three counts of murder, authorities said on Wednesday.

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According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Ihor Demianenko, 61, was traveling southbound at an “unsafe speed” when he veered off the road and struck several pedestrians and food vendors on a sidewalk, KABC reported.

The LAPD said Demianenko was trapped in the car and had to be extricated. He was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the television station.

The women who were killed were revered street vendors in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported. While police have not officially released the names of the victims, friends and family members identified two of them to KTLA.

According to the television station, Teodora “Doris” Villalobos, 57, and Maria Peck, 73, were killed, along with a third woman.

Villalobos sold street food near the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler boulevards for more than 20 years, according to KTLA.

Her daughter, Melissa Villalobos, called her mother a strong, independent woman who worked tirelessly and rarely turned away anyone in need

“She was very strong, resilient, independent,” Melissa told the television station. “No one could tell her what to do.

[ 3 killed, 3 critically injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians, street vendors ]

“When she sold here, (if) people didn’t have money to pay for the food, she would still give food to those who don’t have anything.”

Residents who knew all three women praised them for their kindness, KCBS reported.

“They’re mothers, grandmothers. They’re somebody’s somebody,” Mike Sandoval, a regular customer, told the television station. “They were out here every day. I had good days, I had bad days coming through this area, and every time I needed something they were always there.”

During a news conference, Los Angeles police Capt. Warner Castillo said that Demianenko appeared to be in shock, and that officials were not immediately able to determine the reason for the crash, according to The Associated Press.

“We don’t know if it was done intentionally, if it was done by accident,” Castillo said at a news conference.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said investigators will review video footage.

“It will be probably a prolonged but a very deliberate investigation to determine what happened here,” he told reporters.

Bail for Demianenko was set at more than $6 million, KABC reported.

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