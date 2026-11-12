Morgan Wallen announces 2027 stadium tour

FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen announced his newest stadium tour set for 2027. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Country star Morgan Wallen announced his latest tour, kicking off in 2027.

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Wallen will kick off the 14-date tour in Tampa, Florida, at Raymon James Stadium in June before heading north to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Last Time I Checked tour is scheduled to end in Nashville in August.

Here’s the full list of dates announced on Thursday:

June 11: Tampa, Florida

June 12: Tampa, Florida

June 25: Foxborough, Massachusetts

June 26: Foxborough, Massachusetts

July 16: Athens, Georgia

July 17: Athens, Georgia

July 23: Buffalo, New York

July 24: Buffalo, New York

Aug. 6: Columbus, Ohio

Aug. 7: Columbus, Ohio

Aug. 13: Arlington, Texas

Aug. 14: Arlington, Texas

Aug. 27: Nashville, Tennessee

Aug. 28: Nashville, Tennessee

He will be joined by special guests Brooks & Dunn, Hardy, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty.

USA Today said that Wallen is among the first performers for the new Nashville stadium after the Tennessee Titans’ home closes after this NFL season.

Nissan Stadium will open in February and will sport a translucent roof foor year-round events.

For more information and to register for the presale, click here.

A public on-sale launch will happen on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time, Billboard reported.

He recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, his 23rd song to reach the milestone.

He will also be hosting his Sand In My Boots Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 21 to 23 with performers such as Kings of Leon, Ella Langley, Nelly and Flo Rida among others, Billboard said.

Wallen sold out all of the 23 shows as part of his Still the Problem tour which ended in August, USA Today reported.

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