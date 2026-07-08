Mega Millions jackpot grows to $604M

Mega Millions
Jackpot grows FILE PHOTO: The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. (Christopher Habermann/Scott Habermann - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Get your numbers ready, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing. It is estimated that the jackpot will be $604 million for the next drawing.

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The cash lump-sum option is estimated at $266.3 million, and the next drawing is set for Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The winning numbers drawn in the July 7th lottery were 2-31-35-36-63 and megaball 12, but no one picked all five white numbers and the one gold Mega Ball correctly, nor did anyone choose just the five white balls.

There were six people who had four matching white balls and the Mega Ball, winning between $20,000 and $100,000, depending on the multiplier they had played.

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