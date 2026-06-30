Man’s arm found in Illinois lake

Lake
Arm found in lake FILE PHOTO: Police in Illinois are trying to find the man whose arm was found in a lake. (Georgiy Shipin/Georgii Shipin - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

State police in Illinois have a mystery to solve.

Read more trending news  ]

They’re looking for help in trying to find the identity of a man who lost his arm.

Boaters found the arm floating in Lake Mattoon on Sunday evening.

The body part has several distinguishable tattoos, including one of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers’ helmet, WAND reported.

The other tattoo appears to be a letter or number.

A dive team searched the lake as part of a death investigation after the arm was found, WCIA reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!