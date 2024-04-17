Man faces charges over stolen Masters merchandise, memorabilia

A sign showing Augusta National Golf Club logo and the words masters only.

Man charged FILE PHOTO: The Members Only sign is seen at the entrance to Magnolia Lane prior to The Masters prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 02, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. A man is facing charges that he transported merchandise and memorabilia from the club to Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged a man, accusing him of transporting stolen golf memorabilia and merchandise to Florida.

Officials accused Richard Brendan Globensky of taking and transporting items that were connected to the Masters golf tournament from Augusta, Georgia, to Tampa, Florida, WJBF reported.

The charging documents, shared by WRDW, alleged that Globensky started taking the items, worth millions of dollars, in 2009 and continued until 2022.

The U.S. Attorney said that Globensky knew the items he was transporting were stolen, converted and taken by fraud from Augusta National Golf Club.

If Globensky is found guilty, he may have to forfeit anything he may still have or any money he received from the items.

If the items can’t be found or if they are “commingled with other property,” then Globensky will have to forfeit substitute property, the court filing said, according to WRDW.

The case was filed in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

