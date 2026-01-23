Man accused of stuffing brisket, wine down pants at Florida supermarket

Beef bandit FILE PHOTO: A store owner is wondering who allegedly walked in and started stuffing beef and wine in his pants. (neil Langan/neillangan - stock.adobe.com)
A man in Florida was caught on surveillance video using a unique way of avoiding paying for meat.

The man was in the Kosher Kingdom in Aventura, Florida, and was seen stuffing his pants with steak, brisket and wine, WPLG reported.

The owner said that the man got away with $100 of steak alone.

“He came over here, looked around to see if anybody was looking and he shoved it in his pants,” Phil Einhorn told WPLG.

Employees chased the man from the store.

The man did give one steak back, and eventually the rest of the items, but by the time the police arrived, the man was gone, WPLG reported.

