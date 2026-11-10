Macy’s tests new character balloons before Thanksgiving Day parade

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Macy’s always helps ring in the holiday season and 2026 is no different as the iconic retailer did its test run of the Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.

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The new balloons — Joe Cool Snoopy with Woodstock, Bluey and Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey — along with several other larger-than-life characters were inflated and tested in New Jersey over the weekend, WABC reported.

Bluey alone is massive and is 47.2 feet tall or, as People magazine said, about the size of a five-story building.

Former executive producer of the parade, Amy Kule, previously told the publication that it takes about five months to make the giant balloons. They’re constructed from nylon cloth and are “very well secured” so they don’t accidentally fly away.

“There are a lot of different stages, and it depends on how intricate a balloon is,” Kule said. “A round one with eyes and mouth is easy, but a Trolls balloon with four characters takes a lot of engineering to bring to life.”

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

WABC said the event was closed to the public, but people will have a chance to see the balloons before the annual holiday parade. They will be inflated outside the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan on Nov. 25.

0 of 13 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC. is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey by Disney is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Bluey by BBC is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 07: Billie Brightpaw by Macy’s is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)

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