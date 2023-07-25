LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice

Cardiac arrest HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice on Monday. He is recovering from the health scare. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The son of NBA great LeBron James has suffered a health emergency.

Bronny James, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with the USC basketball team on Monday, Sports Illustrated reported.

He is an incoming freshman.

The James family released a statement to The Athletic’s Shams Charania saying that Bronny James collapsed on the court and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.

TMZ reported that a 911 call was placed at 9:26 a.m. Monday from the college’s Galen Center. Bronny James was apparently unconscious and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The teen was a McDonald’s All-American his senior year in high school and his father has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

Bronny James averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists his senior season at Sierra Canyon School, TMZ reported.

Photos: LeBron James through the years

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) LeBron James Jr. and NBA player LeBron James shoot the ball during the NBA All-Star celebrity game presented by Final Fantasy XIII held at the Dallas Convention Center on February 12, 2010 in Dallas, Texas.

