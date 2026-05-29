Krispy Kreme $1.6M settlement could net customers a lot of dough

Krispy Kreme 12 donut box
Settlement FILE PHOTO: Krispy Kreme has reached a class action settlement over a 2024 cybersecurity incident. (CRAIG RUSSELL/russell102 - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Krispy Kreme has settled a class action lawsuit for $1.6 million, with some customers eligible for a $3,500 payout.

Read more trending news ]

The lawsuit was filed over a 2024 cyberattack that exposed bank account information and Social Security numbers of some customers. The suit claimed the doughnut company did not do enough to protect customers’ information, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Those who experienced fraud or lost money due to the cyberattack are eligible for a portion of the settlement, approximately $3,500.

People whose information was exposed but did not suffer a financial loss may be eligible for $75.

You have to act quickly to file a claim. The deadline to do so is June 22. You will have to submit receipts, bank statements or other records to prove the financial loss.

You can also object to the settlement or exclude yourself, the settlement website said. That deadline is June 6.

Some people will also receive a year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Krispy Kreme did not admit wrongdoing but agreed to strengthen its cybersecurity, the Times reported.

The settlement website said that those unsure whether they qualify for a portion should contact the settlement administrator, the newspaper reported.

For more information, click here.

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!