Kid Cudi cancels world tour after breaking foot at Coachella

Kid Cudi LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Kid Cudi attends the global premiere of Paramount+ series "Knuckles" on April 16, 2024 in London, England. Knuckles will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+ (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+) (Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for P)

INDIO, Calif. — Kid Cudi performed at Coachella both weekends but it wasn’t until the second weekend he broke his foot which caused him to cancel his upcoming tour.

>> Read more trending news

Kid Cudi jumped off the stage at the Sahara Tent Sunday at Coachella which led to his injury, according to Rolling Stone. On Wednesday, it was determined that his injury was more serious than he thought. He announced that he would need surgery.

Due to the surgery and the recovery time, Kid Cudi had to cancel his “Insano: Engage the Rage World Tour,” according to The Los Angeles Times.

“I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all,” Kid Cudi said on social media, according to Rolling Stone.

“We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you so much, thanks for the endless love and support. I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise,” he continued.

Kid Cudi said he broke his calcaneus, according to the LA Times. The calcaneus is the heel bone.

“This type of fracture commonly occurs during a high-energy event — such as a car crash or a fall from a ladder — when the heel is crushed under the weight of the body,” the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons says on its website, according to the LA Times. Surgery is done so that the heel doesn’t become deformed.

After he broke his foot Sunday, he had to cut his set short, according to Deadline.

“So I broke my foot today at the show. just leaving the hospital. Never a broken bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big,” he said, according to Deadline.

All tickets are expected to be refunded, according to Variety. The tour is also expected to be rescheduled later on down the road.

©2024 Cox Media Group