‘Just changed my life!’: Woman wins $500K lottery prize after tarot reading

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Lottery said a woman who was told “money would be coming into her life very soon,” won a scratcher game that same day.

The lottery said that the 59-year-old woman has decided to remain anonymous. She won the $500,000 prize on the 50X Wild Time instant game.

The woman bought her ticket from a Fenton BP gas station in Genesee County, according to WNEM.

“I have always told the people in my life that I was going to win the Lottery one day,” said the woman, according to the lottery. “Once a week I purchase a few instant games, and I usually always buy them from the same store. The day I won, I was on my way to a Tarot reading, so I stopped at a different store, purchased some tickets, and put them in my purse.

She had a tarot reading earlier that day that told her she would be getting some money soon, the lottery said, according to WNEM.

“I tried to think of ways this might happen, but I didn’t even think about the Lottery tickets in my purse. Later that night I scratched the tickets. I saw the star symbol and thought: ‘Well at least I won my money back’ assuming it would be a $10 win. Much to my surprise, I revealed a prize of $500,000! I tried to remain calm, but I knew right then and there this had just changed my life,” the woman continued.

