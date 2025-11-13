James Van Der Beek to auction memorabilia from ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Varsity Blues’

Actor James Van Der Beek is selling his memorabilia from "Dawson's Creek" and "Varsity Blues" to offset his medical expenses for cancer treatment.

Actor James Van Der Beek is hoping to raise more money to cover his cancer treatment, so the “Dawson’s Creek” star is selling memorabilia from the television show and from his 1999 movie, “Varsity Blues.”

Van Der Beek, 48, has partnered with Propstore for company’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will be held Dec. 5–7, 2025.

The actor will receive 100% of the proceeds for his memorabilia, which includes wardrobe items, props and set pieces that trace his career.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year.

Some of the items that bidders can purchase include the prom necklace that Van Der Beek’s character, Dawson Leery, gave to Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) in “Dawson’s Creek” and the cleats and West Canaan Coyotes hat worn by Van Der Beek in “Varsity Blues.”

Other items from “Dawson’s Creek” include the flannel shirt Van Der Beek wore on the show, along with a white jumper.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” Van Der Beek said in a statement posted on the British auction house’s website. “While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”

Van Der Beek appeared in all 128 episodes of “Dawson’s Creek,” which ran from 1998 to 2003.

Persons interested in bidding can register now, teh auction house said. Live, in-room bidding begins in London on Dec. 6, with global bidding available through Dec. 7.

