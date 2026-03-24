Intoxalock resumes calibrations, installations after cyberattack

Intoxalock said it was the target of a cyberattack, but the system is now back online.

Update 7:45 a.m. ET, March 24: The company said the system has returned and that installations, calibrations, and service center support can resume.

The pause was lifted on March 22.

People with Intoxalocks already installed: the company said those with a 10-day service date extension should go to a service center by the end of the extension for calibration. For those unable to get an extension, they should have the vehicle taken to a service center for calibration.

For those who did not have to calibrate during the pause, they can continue using it as normal.

Going forward, users are instructed to follow service requirements and device prompts.

For those who need an Intoxalock device installed, you can now make appointments or attend previously scheduled installation appointments, the company said.

The company said in an email to Cox Media Group, “We apologize for the inconvenience the temporary system pause has caused. We remain fully committed to supporting our customers throughout this process. To that end, our staff, including our dedicated customer support teams, have extended their hours. For more information, please visit learn.intoxalock.com/status.”

Original report: Intoxalock is an ignition interlock system that prevents people from drinking and driving. For people who have the devices installed, they must provide a breath sample before they can start their vehicle, the company said. If alcohol is detected, the vehicle will not start.

The system will also require drivers to give random samples while the engine is on.

The company said that hackers are overloading its servers and are stopping them from working, WGME reported. But while the servers are being affected, the user data is safe, the company said. There was no word on a ransom, according to the television station.

Intoxalock has provided customers with updates on how it affects them.

The initial alert said that future installations would be paused through March 20 and that anyone with an appointment that had been scheduled to call the provider to reschedule.

If calibrations have been missed since the incident started on March 14, they should call Intoxalock Roadside Assistance at 844-226-7522 or if you have to use a different towing service, that cost can be reimbursed, but make sure you keep all documents.

A 10-day service extension is also available in most areas as the company works to restore its system, but once the extension is done, you’re being told to follow device prompts for calibration.

The extension is available in all states except Massachusetts, Maine, Tennessee, and Washington.

It also does not work on newer 2001A devices in Pennsylvania. The devices are black. That only affects a small portion of users, the company said, as most people in Pennsylvania have the original, gray models.

The company said, “We’re actively working toward a resolution and will notify you as soon as anything changes.”

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