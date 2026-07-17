Funeral plans set for Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham through the years 2022: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators held a press conference to speak out against the Democrats' tax and spending policies. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nearly a week after the unexpected death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, his office has announced the preliminary funeral arrangements.

Read more trending news  ]

Taylor Reidy, Graham’s communications director, posted on X that there will be a ceremony on July 28 in Washington, D.C., and then other events on July 29 in Columbia and Pickens County, South Carolina.

More from WSOCtv.com ]

More details will be released at a later time, Reidy said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: What to know about aortic dissection  ]

Graham has been remembered in the Senate since his passing, including his seat in the Senate Judiciary Committee dais draped in black and a vase of white roses during the confirmation hearing of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, was appointed to finish his term until January. A special election will be held to select a new Republican Senate primary nominee, replacing the incumbent who had been running for reelection, The Associated Press reported.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 11.

0 of 25

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!