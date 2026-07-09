‘Free Willy’ reboot in works

Keiko the killer whale
Reboot FILE PHOTO: Oregon Coast Aquarium. Keiko the killer whale, and star of Free Willy. A "Free Willy" reboot is in the works. (Steven D Starr/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The saga of an orphaned boy who made friends with a captive whale may be jumping onto the big screen again.

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Variety reported that a reboot of “Free Willy” is in development at Warner Bros. with Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO attached to produce.

The original movie was made with a $20 million budget but grossed $153.7 million worldwide, according to Variety.

There were also several sequels and an animated television show.

The movie’s reach also increased awareness about whales in captivity and shone a light on the plight of the orca in the film, Keiko.

Mary-Margaret Kunze and Jade Halley Bartlett have been tapped to write the screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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