The former defensive tackle, shown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, spent nine seasons in the NFL.

HOOVER, Ala. — Marcell Dareus, a two-time Pro Bowl selection at defensive tackle during his nine-year NFL career, was arrested on several charges Saturday in Alabama, including assaulting a police officer, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Dareus, 36, was arrested on Saturday in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover. He was charged with second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, and second-degree marijuana possession, online records show.

According to the Hoover Police Department, Dareus was pulled over early Saturday for allegedly driving erratically, WVTM reported.

TMZ, which also reported the arrest, said that Dareus was uncooperative during the stop and assaulted an officer.

Hoover police said Marcell Dareus assaulted an officer before leaving the scene. https://t.co/y8WrshLmRI — AL.com Birmingham (@ALcomBirmingham) November 16, 2026

Dareus then allegedly drove away, AL.com reported.

Officers caught up to Dareus at his residence, where he allegedly resisted arrest, according to TMZ. While arresting Dareus, police said they allegedly found Dareus was born in Birmingham and played college football at the University of Alabama in 2009-2010, where he was a defensive lineman on the Crimson Tide’s national championship team in ‘09.

He was named the defensive MVP in top-ranked Alabama’s 37-21 victory against No. 2 Texas, returning an interception 28 yards for a touchdown seconds before halftime to give the Tide a commanding 27-6 lead.

Dareus was a first-round pick (and third overall) in the 2011 NFL draft, chosen by the Buffalo Bills. He spent six-plus seasons in Buffalo before finishing his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars from the second half of the 2017 season through 2019.

Dareus posted $30,000 bail several hours after he was booked into jail, online booking records show.

©2026 Cox Media Group