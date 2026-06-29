Florida woman killed after alligator attack

Gator
Gator attack FILE PHOTO: A woman died after she was attacked by an alligator in Florida over the weekend. (Slobodan Preradovic/Slobodan - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old woman died after she was attacked by an alligator while swimming in a Seminole County river.

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The woman, whose name has not been released, was swimming with friends in the Little Econ River on June 28 when the gator attacked, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died, WFTV reported.

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This was the third gator attack in Central Florida within the past week.

A gator bit a child in Marion County on June 27, while an alligator bit a snorkeler in the Rainbow River on June 21.

There have been more than 500 alligator attacks with 33 deaths since 1948, when the state started tracking attacks, WFTV reported.

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