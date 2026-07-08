FIFA World Cup 2026: U.S.-Belgium most-watched soccer match in American TV history

Record numbers: Even with top scorer Folarin Balogun back in action, the U.S. did not have the numbers against Belgium. But viewership of the match turned out to be an all-time record. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. men’s national soccer team did not have the numbers on the pitch during their World Cup loss on Monday, but the squad pulled record numbers on television.

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The USA’s 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 set a viewership record, according to Fox News. The highly anticipated match at Seattle’s Lumen Field drew 30 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. history, according to ESPN.

The peak audience was 36.895 million, from 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox News reported.

That topped the previous mark, the U.S.-Bosnia-Herzegovina game last week that Fox said was watched by 26.4 million.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mistakes costly as US eliminated by Belgium, 4-1 ]

By comparison, the most-watched Super Bowl occurred in February 2025, when an average of 127.7 million viewers watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX across the Fox, Fox Deportes, Telemundo and Tubi platforms, ESPN reported.

The most-watched combined U.S. audience during the World Cup before Monday’s match was the Mexico-Ecuador game, which had 29.3 million viewers, ESPN reported.

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