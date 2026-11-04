Election 2026: Byron Donalds elected as Florida’s first Black governor

The Republican made history by becoming the first Black elected as Florida's governor.

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, was elected as Florida governor on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

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Donalds, from Naples, becomes the first Black governor in the history of the Sunshine State, The New York Times reported. He continues the Republican Party’s stranglehold on the governor’s mansion. Florida has had GOP governors since 1999.

Donalds will succeed Ron DeSantis, who, under state law, was limited to two terms as governor. He defeated David Jolly, a Republican-turned-Democrat who ran a spirited campaign but was outspent by Donalds.

THANK YOU FLORIDA! I am humbled and grateful beyond measure. As your Governor, I will give you everything I have. We are going to make life in Florida more affordable. We are going to keep our streets safe. We are going to invest in our young people so that they can attain the Florida Dream that all of us love so dearly. Florida is the envy of the nation. I will fight day and night to keep it that way and to lift our state to even greater heights. God Bless you, God Bless Florida, and God Bless America. — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 4, 2026

Speaking to supporters in South Florida on Tuesday, Donalds thanked Trump for his endorsement, the AP reported.

“I want you to hear from Florida that we are still red,” Donalds told the crowd. “Mr. President, I also want to tell you thank you for your support and thank you for being in my corner.”

Donalds, 48, was first elected to Congress in 2020, and endorsed Trump over DeSantis during the 2024 presidential primary, the Times reported.

Donalds has promised to continue DeSantis’ policies on education, deregulation and immigration.

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Donalds is the second governor in Florida’s history to hail from Naples. Rick Scott, who was elected in 2010, was a resident of the Southwest Florida city, according to the Naples Daily News.

Jolly faced steep obstacles in winning the election. There are nearly 1.5 million more registered Republicans in the state than Democrats, and Donalds dominated his opponent in fundraising, the AP reported.

Jolly also turned down opportunities to debate Donald during the campaign.

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