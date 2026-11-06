Dolly Parton’s manager moves to drop suit against her nephew

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. A lawsuit filed by the late singer's manager against her nephew is expected to be withdrawn. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton’s manager moved to drop the lawsuit against the singer’s nephew.

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Danny Nozell had filed a temporary restraining order against Bryan Seaver and his company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, in September, the month after the “I Will Always Love You” singer/songwriter died, The Associated Press reported. Nozell accused Seaver, who was Parton’s head of security and her nephew, of threatening her estate and its employees.

Nozell leads She’s Alive, the group founded to manage and protect Parton’s estate. He had been trying to make the temporary restraining order into a permanent injunction.

She’s Alive claimed Seaver made threats, using his military background, which caused several employees to resign. The organization also said that Seaver was threatening to “destroy” his aunt’s brand partnerships, People magazine reported.

He denied threatening anyone but admitted that he used “profane” language in text messages with Nozell that were taken out of context.

The filing, entered in Tennessee court on Thursday, did not give a reason why the complaint was being withdrawn. It said a proposed order was being drafted for a judge’s approval, asking that the case be dismissed without prejudice, allowing it to be refiled.

A previous court filing said the two sides reached an agreement but provided no details. It is not known if there is a settlement, TMZ reported.

“Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind,” Seaver’s attorney told TMZ. “He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive and remains committed to Dolly and his entire family. Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly’s legacy remains entirely untouched.”

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