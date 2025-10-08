Disney raises ticket, annual pass prices again at theme parks

Disney is once again raising its prices for tickets and annual passes.

The company announced the new prices on Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

One day, single-park tickets for Magic Kingdom for the prime period from Christmas to New Year’s will go up 5% and cross the $200 threshold, costing $209 plus tax.

The peak ticket for Disneyland will increase by 8.7% and will cost $224.

At slower times of the year, the tickets went up by about $5. The lowest-priced ticket for one day at Animal Kingdom remains the same at $119 plus tax.

In California, the lowest-priced ticket is $104 for the slowest season, a price that has been steady since 2019.

USA Today noted that the base prices are staying relatively the same during the least expensive times for travel through October 2026.

To find the cheapest tickets, Walt Disney World has a ticketing calendar that shows the prices for each day at each park.

But there are discounts available. A minimum 4-night package, which includes tickets and a room, can see a discount of $250 each night for most trips from late February to late July 2026. There is also a free dining plan deal for kids aged 3 to 9 when an adult dining plan is selected. The dining discount is stackable and is good for all of next year, CNN reported.

Annual passes are also going up for the parks on both coasts, with Disneyland raising the prices of the two most expensive Magic Key passes between 2% and 4%, but the initial down payment for those who pay off the passes every month has been lowered.

For Disney World, two of four annual passes will see increases of between $20 and $80. Renewals are also increasing; the amount depends on which pass, USA Today explained.

Disneyland also has a ticketing calendar.

Lightning Lane, which allows purchasers to use shorter lines to get on to the most popular rides, is going up. Lightning Lane Premiere Pass in California is now $449 at its highest cost, but ranges from $300 to $400 depending on dates.

Disneyland’s normal Lightning Lane is now $34 if purchased in advance, or about $2 higher than it was. Day-of purchases are a bit higher, depending on demand, aged reported.

The cost of Disney World’s version of Lightning Lane depends on both park and demand. Peak times see record prices.

The company released a statement to CNN saying, "Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences, with ticket, hotel, and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit.”

