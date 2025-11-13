Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from carpet crasher at ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - NOVEMBER 13: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo give an interview during the "Wicked: For Good" Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo went to great lengths to protect her “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande.

The pair was walking arm-in-arm on the yellow carpet at the Singapore premiere of “Wicked: For Good,” when a fan jumped the barricade and wrapped his arms around Grande, jumping up and down, E! News reported.

But Erivo was having none of it and pulled the man off her co-star before bodyguards hauled the man away.

Erivo and co-star Michelle Yeoh then comforted the singer before taking her down the rest of the yellow carpet.

The man who goes by Pyjama Man said he was the one who got too close to the star, saying on Instagram, “I am free after being arrested.”

His real name is Johnson Wen, People magazine reported.

He trolled Grande in a post which read, “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.” He is known for trying to make scenes at concerts and events, including the Paris Olympics last year, Variety reported.

Grande has spoken out about having post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD after the bombing of her concert in Manchester, England, in 2017, which left 22 people dead, People magazine reported.

“Yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well,” she told British Vogue the year after the attack. “It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss … I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”

She went on to say in that interview, “I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now … My anxiety has anxiety. I’ve always had anxiety. I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour, it was the most severe I think it’s ever been.”

“Wicked: For Good” hits theaters on Nov. 21.

