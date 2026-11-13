Commanders QB Sam Hartman chosen as ‘The Bachelor’

FILE PHOTO: Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders throws a pass in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026, in Baltimore, Maryland. He has been chosen as the new Bachelor for the 30th season. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The next season of “The Bachelor” will have something for both women and the guys who love football.

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Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has been cast as “The Bachelor” for the 30th season airing in March, ABC News reported.

It will be shot in early 2027, during the NFL offseason, CBS Sports reported.

Hartman, 27, told “Good Morning America,” “I’m excited but also very nervous. I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough.”

Before the Commanders, Hartman, who is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, played for Wake Forest and Notre Dame. He set the Atlantic Coast Conference records for most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games, Variety reported.

Hartman was awarded the Brian Piccolo Award in 2022 after he was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, which causes blood clots in a vein near the collarbone, according to CBS Sports.

He is currently on the Commanders’ practice squad. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the team in 2024, NFL.com said.

It has been two years since “The Bachelor” aired with Grant Ellis and a year since “The Bachelorette” was pulled right before it was set to air due to a domestic violence scandal involving Taylor Frankie Paul, Variety reported.

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