Coke rings in season with Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan

Coke truck
Holiday caravan FILE PHOTO: Coke is rolling out its holiday caravan once again. (NikonLamp - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Coca-Cola is once again bringing Christmas to the masses.

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The soft-drink company, known for its iconic Santa and polar bear commercials, is rolling out its Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan again.

Coke said the caravan has traveled across North America for decades and “is where holiday traditions come to life.”

The event includes interactive experiences, but they vary by location. It also brings product samples and exclusive merchandise.

Coca-Cola Consolidated says that if you visit in several states, you can “share a Coke with Santa!”

Click here and use the map to find one near you.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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