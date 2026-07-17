Coca-Cola pauses production of fairlife after cyber attack

Fairlife lactose free milk bottles in a grocery store shelf.
Cyberattack FILE PHOTO: Coca-Cola said it is pausing production at U.S.-based fairlife plants due to a cyberattack. (ROBERTO MACHADO NOA/TOimages - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Coca-Cola announced the temporary stop in production of its fairlife dairy company after a cyber incident.

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Reuters reported that the Chicago-based dairy owned by the soft drink company has launched an investigation into the cyberattack, but said its quality and safety have not been affected.

USA Today reported it was a ransomware attack and that the company alerted law enforcement.

The production pause only affects Fairlife facilities in the U.S., not those in Canada.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, some of the affected systems are production-related, WSB reported.

It is not known how the pause will affect the availablity of fairlife at grocery stores, according to USA Today.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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