Chicken on the run: Police deputize lost chicken as Lt. McQuail

A police officer holding a chicken
Lost chicken A police officer from Bethel Park Police Department holds a chicken that was blocking traffic. (Bethel Park Police Department/Facebook)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A chicken on the loose has a new job as a police officer.

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Police in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, responded to “fowl play” on no other than Drake Road, on May 31, WPXI reported.

That’s where they found a chicken that had crossed the road and blocked traffic.

The chicken, however, according to police, “she claimed that she was NOT blocking traffic…but rather directing it.”

Officers scooped up the bird and took it back to the station, temporarily naming it Lt. McQuail, adding that the new recruit was deep into its work, “supervising our dispatch center.”

The police officers are trying to find out where the chicken flew the coop and who its owners are.

In the meantime, Lt. McQuail was reassigned to a new department with a “foster flock,” police officers said.

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