CDC adds 4 states to Cyclosporiasis outbreak

Cyclospora
Outbreak More states have been added to the outbreak. (Provider(s): CDC/ DPDx - Melanie Moser)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added four more states to the multi-state Cyclospora outbreak.

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The agency added Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania to the nine previous states.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 1,947 people infected and at least 98 hospitalizations. They reported eating at Taco Bell, the CDC said.

The case count is likely higher, as those are only cases that have been confirmed.

The CDC said not to eat lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico, and if you have the recalled lettuce, you should either throw it away or return it to the store from where it was purchased.

There are other outbreaks and illnesses of cyclosporiasis that are not related to this outbreak, the agency said.

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