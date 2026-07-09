Bonnie Tyler, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer, dies at 75

The gravelly voiced, Welsh-born singer, whose hits included "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "It's a Heartache," died on July 8. She was 75.

Three-time Grammy Award nominee Bonnie Tyler, the gravelly voiced singer whose hits included “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “It’s a Heartache,” died on Wednesday. She was 75.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to the BBC, a message was posted on the official website for the Welsh-born singer on Thursday. Her site was down early Thursday because so many fans were attempting to access it, Deadline reported. The statement was also published on the singer’s official Facebook page.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the family stated on Thursday. “We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

Bonnie Tyler, the gravel-voiced star who eclipsed everyone's heart https://t.co/jBTy6n0kdL — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 9, 2026

In May, Tyler was hospitalized in Faro, Portugal, where she had a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. She was later placed in an induced coma, Deadline reported.

During her career, Tyler became the first British female artist to debut at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart, People reported. She remains the lone artist from Wales to have a No. 1 song on the U.K. singles chart.

In 1976, Tyler required surgery to remove nodules on her throat, which left her with her distinctive sound, The Associated Press reported.

According to Billboard, Tyler has two singles that hit the U.S. Hot 100’s Top 10 list. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” spent 29 weeks in the Hot 100, peaking at No. 1 on Oct. 1, 1983, where it remained for four weeks.

The song has been covered by singer Nicki French in 1995 and the band Westlife in 2006, according to the AP. Cate Blanchett sang it in “Bandits” (2001), it appeared at a wedding scene in “Old School” (2003) and One Direction sang it on a U.K. version of “The X Factor” in 2010.

“It’s a Heartache” climbed to No. 3 on June 24, 1978, and was on the charts for 21 weeks.

[ Bonnie Tyler, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer, recovering after emergency surgery ]

Tyler originally had international shows scheduled from May 22 through December, USA Today reported.

Tyler released 18 studio albums during her career, according to People. Her most recent work was the 2021 album, “The Best Is Yet to Come.”

In 2023, the singer -- born Gaynor Sullivan on June 8, 1951, in Skewen, South Wales -- was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to music, USA Today reported.

Tyler’s voice had been compared to another gravelly voiced singer, Rod Stewart, The New York Times reported.

“When you’re new, that’s all people can think of: ‘Who’s she like?’” Tyler told Rolling Stone in 1978. “Oh, I know it’s a compliment, but I don’t know what he thinks about it.”

“I can’t help it if I’ve got a husky voice.”

©2026 Cox Media Group