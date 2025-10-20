AWS outage: Company says mass outage ‘fully mitigated’

AWS
AWS outage FILE PHOTO: Several sites were down due to an AWS outage on Monday morning. (Luciano Luppa/Luciano Luppa - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amazon Web Services says the issues that caused a mass outage have been “fully mitigated.”

Read more trending news

While AWS said that all services should be back up and running, “some requests may be throttled” while they continue to work on resolving the problems, CNN reported.

“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” the company said in a statement.

There may be some issues as websites work through backlogs that occurred during the glitch.

Sites such as Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, McDonald’s and Coinbase were affected, The Associated Press reported.

The problems started cropping up around 3:11 a.m. ET. The outage occurred with AWS’s US-EAST-1 Region, the company said in its “health status” updates.

AWS “is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!