Apalachee High School shooting: Colt Gray pleads guilty

Colt Gray
Colt Gray FILE PHOTO: School shooting suspect Colt Gray attends court for a status hearing at the Barrow County Courthouse on December 9, 2025, in Winder, Georgia. Gray pleaded guilty on July 24 to all 55 counts he faced in connection to the the 2024 shooting. (Photo by Mike Stewart-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The teen accused of opening fire at Apalachee High School in 2024 has changed his plea.

Colt Gray entered a guilty plea in Barrow County, Georgia, court on Friday morning.

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Gray pled guilty to all 55 counts he faced, WSB reported.

The now-16-year-old was accused of killing four people in September 2024. Two were students, Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and two were teachers, Ricky Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie. Several others were wounded, The Associated Press reported.

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WSB reported that it was a non-negotiated plea deal, or the two sides did not meet a sentence agreement, so a judge will determine Gray’s punishment after hearing both sides’ summaries of the case, the AP explained.

Gray’s trial was expected to start in October in Columbia County.

A jury convicted Gray’s father, Colin Gray, on charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said he gave his son the assault-style rifle used in the shooting. Colt Gray was 14 at the time of the shooting.

Colin Gray is set to be sentenced next week, the AP reported.

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