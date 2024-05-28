2nd American sentenced for bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos gets time served

Tyler Wenrich The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force charged Tyler Scott Wenrich, 31, with possession of ammunition on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force)

A Virginia man detained in the Turks and Caicos Islands after authorities found ammo in his luggage in violation of local law had been sentenced to time served, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

In addition to the sentence, Tyler Wenrich was ordered to pay a fine of $9,000, WTVR-TV reported. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of ammunition possession last week, authorities told CNN.

The 31-year-old faced a minimum 12-year sentence for having ammunition in Turks and Caicos, violating a law that has also led to the arrests of four other Americans.

Wenrich’s family told WRIC-TV that he was on a cruise celebrating a friend’s bachelor party when the ship stopped on Grand Turk. He was arrested on April 23 after officials found two bullets in his backpack, the news station and WWBT reported.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin heralded news of Wenrich’s imminent return home in a social media post on Tuesday, thanking lawmakers who helped to handle the issue.

Tyler will soon be returning to his loving family in Virginia, thanks to their relentless efforts in seeking his freedom. I appreciate @GovStitt, @GovernorShapiro, Sen. @MarkWarner, Sen. @timkaine and all involved for their support in resolving this matter.https://t.co/8JMTZvkAr0 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 28, 2024

Sen. Markwane Mullin, R-Okla., who led a bipartisan delegation to try to secure the release of the jailed Americans, also shared news of Wenrich’s sentencing.

“This is welcome news, and another step in the right direction,” he said in a social media post. “I again encourage TCI to address the unintended consequences of their law to prevent this from happening again.”

Just got word that Tyler Wenrich will be released from Turks and Caicos with time served and a fine. This is welcome news, and another step in the right direction. I again encourage TCI to address the unintended consequences of their law to prevent this from happening again. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) May 28, 2024

Last week, a judge handed down a 52-week suspended sentence to Pennsylvania resident Bryan Hagerich after ammo was found in luggage in Turks and Caicos. Three other Americans await sentencing on similar charges: Sharitta Grier, Michael Lee Evans and Ryan Tyler Watson.

The U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas warned people last year not to bring firearms, ammunition or other weapons into Turks and Caicos due to strict firearms laws. Authorities urged Americans to ask police or prison officials to notify the U.S. Embassy “immediately” if they are arrested or detained abroad.

© 2024 Cox Media Group