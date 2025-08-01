23 injured after amusement park ride snaps in Saudi Arabia

File photo. At least 23 people were injured when a ride at an amusement park in Saudi Arabia buckled and fell to the ground.

At least 23 people were injured -- three critically -- after an amusement park ride snapped in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

According to Saudi state media, the incident took place at Green Mountain Park in Taif.

The “360 Big Pendulum” circular carousel collapsed with passengers on board. The buckling of the ride in midair caused it to strike the other end of the pendulum and crash to the ground.

People injured at the site were given first aid before being transferred to an area hospital..

According to the state-controlled outlet Arab News, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the region’s governor, ordered the immediate closure of the resort so an investigation could be conducted.

The incident was captured on video and shared in multiple posts on X. Several of the videos were verified by CNN.

The ride features passengers strapped to chairs along a revolving platform that is flipped from side to side while it is connected to a central pole.

According to NDTV, video footage showed a group of people enjoying the ride. But after a crackling noise, the ride’s arm snapped in half and the pendulum part of the ride collapsed to the ground.

The exact cause of the ride’s malfunction has yet to be determined.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

© 2025 Cox Media Group