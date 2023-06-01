2023 hurricane season begins: What names will storms have this year?

Hurricane names FILE PHOTO: What will hurricanes be named this year? (Svetlana Borisova/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

June 1 marks the beginning of the 2023 hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center is prepared with the list of names it will be using when a storm becomes a hurricane.

The NHC started naming storms in 1953. But the names now come from the World Meteorological Organization which maintains and updates the list that is recycled in a six-year rotation.

The 2023 list will once again be used in 2029.

The names are reused unless they are dropped if it was used on a storm that was “so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity,” according to the NHC.

The names for 2023 are as followed:

  • Arlene
  • Bret
  • Cindy
  • Don
  • Emily
  • Franklin
  • Gert
  • Harold
  • Idalia
  • Jose
  • Katia
  • Lee
  • Margot
  • Nigel
  • Ophelia
  • Philippe
  • Rina
  • Sean
  • Tammy
  • Vince
  • Whitney

If there are more than 21 hurricanes this year, the NHC will then use a list of alternate names that have already been approved by the WMO.

Those names include:

  • Adria
  • Braylen
  • Caridad
  • Deshawn
  • Emery
  • Foster
  • Gemma
  • Heath
  • Isla
  • Jacobus
  • Kenzie
  • Lucio
  • Makayla
  • Nolan
  • Orlanda
  • Pax
  • Ronin
  • Sophie
  • Tayshaun
  • Viviana
  • Will

Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

