2023 hurricane season begins: What names will storms have this year?

Hurricane names

June 1 marks the beginning of the 2023 hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center is prepared with the list of names it will be using when a storm becomes a hurricane.

The NHC started naming storms in 1953. But the names now come from the World Meteorological Organization which maintains and updates the list that is recycled in a six-year rotation.

The 2023 list will once again be used in 2029.

The names are reused unless they are dropped if it was used on a storm that was “so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity,” according to the NHC.

The names for 2023 are as followed:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

If there are more than 21 hurricanes this year, the NHC will then use a list of alternate names that have already been approved by the WMO.

Those names include:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.