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The top burger restaurant chains in America

Hamburgers are one of the most iconic staples of American cuisine, embodying the country's values of convenience, indulgence, and comfort.

The simple sandwich has roots that stretch back to the 19th century. Though its exact origin is debated, the idea of placing a beef patty between two slices of bread took hold in the United States in the late 1800s, with various claims attributing its invention to home cooks or vendors at fairs.

By the early 20th century, the hamburger became a part of American street food culture, popularized by food stands and diners. In 1921, White Castle became the first fast-food hamburger chain, marking the beginning of the burger's mass commercialization. The post-World War II economic boom further cemented the burger's status in American culture with the emergence of drive-ins catering to the country's growing car-centric lifestyle. However, it was the opening of McDonald's in 1940 that revolutionized restaurants with its assembly-line system of food preparation, setting the standard for fast food that prioritized speed, consistency, and affordability. By the late 1950s, McDonald's had become synonymous with the American burger and was rapidly expanding across the U.S.

Along with the Golden Arches, fast-food chains like Burger King and Wendy's popularized burgers and exported the concept worldwide, making the hamburger one of the most recognizable and beloved foods globally. According to IBISWorld, in 2025, the fast-food industry is valued at $417.5 billion in the U.S., with McDonald's being the most valuable quick-service food brand, according to a 2024 report from QSR Magazine.

In recent years, the burger has moved beyond the basic patty to welcome new trends, such as the rise of the smash burger—with its thin, crispy-edged patty smashed onto a hot grill—offering a gourmet twist on the classic burger. Restaurants and food trucks have embraced the craze, elevating the humble burger into a culinary experience that blends nostalgia with modern food culture. Now, even that trend may be on the way out: In May 2025, DoorDash released data showing that chicken burgers have become the most popular burger choice in 17 different states, with turkey burgers and veggie burgers also having a moment in several other places.

While times may change, however, you can't argue with the classic beef burger, and it helps that it continues to evolve. From the early cheeseburger to today's artisan burgers, the ongoing development of the hamburger reflects both the enduring popularity of the dish and its ability to adapt to changing tastes and trends, securing its place as a cornerstone of American food culture. To see which chains are serving up the most beloved burgers nationwide, Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings (current as of March 2026) to rank the top 20 burger chains in America. The list was ranked by the percentage of respondents who liked the restaurant. Ties were broken by a higher "have heard of" figure. Keep reading to see if your favorite burger spot made the list.

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#20. Johnny Rockets

- Have positive opinion of: 33%

- Have heard of: 64%

Since 1986, this Los Angeles concept has offered a nostalgic 1950s diner experience with classic burgers and hand-spun milkshakes. The Johnny Rockets franchise is prominent in shopping malls and tourist areas throughout the U.S., giving customers a retro ambiance, friendly service, and classic American comfort food.

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#19. Fuddruckers

- Have positive opinion of: 36%

- Have heard of: 72%

Founded in 1980 in San Antonio, Texas, Fuddruckers—originally called Freddie Fuddruckers—became an instant hit. The chain is home to the "world's greatest hamburgers," made with meat that's ground on-site and buns baked in-house. Also setting Fuddruckers apart is its toppings bar, where customers can personalize their sandwiches with the perfect amount of their favorite condiments (including the beloved cheese sauce).

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#18. Big Boy

- Have positive opinion of: 38%

- Have heard of: 66%

For nearly nine decades, Big Boy—originally Bob's Pantry when it opened in Glendale, California, in 1936—has been serving up its eponymous double-decker burgers that set the blueprint for similar sandwiches to come, like McDonald's Big Mac. Though you may know it under one of its other franchisee names, like Elias Brothers or Frisch's, there's no mistaking the classic Big Boy burger: two thin beef patties with shredded lettuce, a single slice of American cheese, and Big Boy special sauce on a sesame seed three-layer bun.

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#17. Shake Shack

- Have positive opinion of: 38%

- Have heard of: 75%

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 before becoming a full-fledged restaurant in 2004. One of the fastest-growing food chains in the U.S., Shake Shack had plans to reach 634 locations globally by the end of 2025. The signature ShackBurger is made with high-quality beef and simple yet flavorful toppings, served on a pillowy potato bun. And don't forget to wash it down with a frozen custard shake, with limited edition flavors changing seasonally.

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#16. Culver's

- Have positive opinion of: 40%

- Have heard of: 69%

Culver's is famous for its ButterBurgers, which have been cooked with buttered buns since the company opened in Wisconsin in 1984. The chain got its start when Craig Culver and his family—including his parents, former A&W owners George and Ruth—opened the first location in their hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin. Today, there are 1,000 Culver's locations across 26 states in the U.S., and the butter used to flavor the buns is still sourced locally, from Alcam Creamery. The rich, flavorful burgers are served with regional specialties like cheese curds and frozen custard.

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#15. Smashburger

- Have positive opinion of: 41%

- Have heard of: 72%

Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2007, Smashburger is known for its signature "smash" technique, where the burger patty is hand-smashed on a hot grill to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Sprinkled across the U.S., the chain now has about 240 locations and has expanded internationally, spreading its delicious footprint.

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#14. Ruby Tuesday

- Have positive opinion of: 41%

- Have heard of: 84%

Ruby Tuesday is a casual dining chain famed for its garden bar and handcrafted burgers, including the French onion smashed burger loaded with grilled onions, provolone, Swiss cheese, and parmesan spread. Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the chain peaked at 945 locations in 2009. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 and has been closing locations steadily ever since — as of late 2025, fewer than 200 Ruby Tuesday restaurants remain in operation across the country.

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#13. Carl's Jr.

- Have positive opinion of: 42%

- Have heard of: 88%

Originating in California in 1941, Carl's Jr. is synonymous with charbroiled burgers, particularly the Western Bacon Cheeseburger, which launched in 1981. The West Coast favorite has expanded internationally and now spans 28 countries. The chain's infamous ads, which long featured scantily clad "Sports Illustrated" models and Paris Hilton, have also garnered plenty of attention over the years.

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#12. Steak 'n Shake

- Have positive opinion of: 43%

- Have heard of: 76%

Since it was founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, Steak 'n Shake has attracted customers with thin, crispy-edged burgers and a nostalgic diner atmosphere. Specializing in "steakburgers" made from a mix of ground beef cuts, the chain has pivoted away from full-service restaurants in recent years—most locations now operate via drive-thru and kiosk service. As of 2025, there are 426 Steak 'n Shake locations across 25 U.S. states and territories. The brand has also faced controversy since closely aligning itself with the MAGA movement, which may be contributing to its declining favorability.

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#11. Whataburger

- Have positive opinion of: 45%

- Have heard of: 82%

Whataburger has been a Texas institution since it opened in Corpus Christi in 1950 as a small roadside stand. The beloved burger chain has come a long way since, and now has over 1,000 locations in 15 states across the U.S. In addition to its orange-and-white striped aesthetic, Whataburger is known for its large, Texas-style burgers served on five-inch buns and unique condiments like fancy ketchup (available for purchase on the Whatastore).

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#10. Hardee's

- Have positive opinion of: 45%

- Have heard of: 90%

Hardee's has been a staple of Southern and Midwestern fast food since its founding in Greenville, North Carolina, in 1960. The chain is known for its Made from Scratch biscuits, Thickburgers, and hand-breaded chicken tenders. In 1997, Hardee's parent company acquired Carl's Jr., and the two chains now operate as sister restaurants under CKE Restaurants.

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#9. Jack in the Box

- Have positive opinion of: 46%

- Have heard of: 91%

Jack in the Box has been a West Coast institution since it opened in San Diego, California, in 1951. The chain is known for its eclectic, irreverent menu that goes well beyond burgers to include tacos, egg rolls, and breakfast items served around the clock. The signature Jumbo Jack and the cult-favorite Spicy Chicken Sandwich have kept loyal fans coming back for decades, while the brand's sardonic marketing campaigns have given it a distinct personality in an otherwise crowded fast-food landscape.

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#8. White Castle

- Have positive opinion of: 47%

- Have heard of: 95%

White Castle holds a unique place in American food history as the country's first fast-food hamburger chain, founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921. The chain is famous for its small, square sliders—steam-grilled on a bed of onions and served in a signature cardboard box. White Castle has built a fiercely loyal following, and its cult status was cemented in popular culture by the 2004 comedy "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle."

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#7. In-N-Out Burger

- Have positive opinion of: 50%

- Have heard of: 91%

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast legend. Its palm tree motif screams California cool and was inspired by the 1963 movie "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." Founded in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California, the chain is famous for simplicity and consistency, including fresh, never-frozen patties and not-so-secret-anymore "Animal Style" burgers.

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#6. Five Guys

- Have positive opinion of: 50%

- Have heard of: 93%

Renowned for its customizable burgers and freshly cut fries, Five Guys was founded in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia. Customers love the fresh, made-to-order burgers, generous portions, and wide range of free toppings. Today, the crowd favorite has expanded to nearly 1,700 locations in the United States and around the world.

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#5. Red Robin

- Have positive opinion of: 53%

- Have heard of: 89%

Family-friendly burger chain Red Robin was established in 1969 in Seattle. It was originally started by Sam Caston in the 1940s and called Sam's Tavern, serving the nearby college town; it was eventually renamed for one of Caston's favorite songs to sing with his barbershop quartet, "When the Red, Red Robin (Comes Bob, Bob Bobbin' Along)." Today, there are nearly 500 Red Robin locations spread throughout the U.S. and Canada, serving up gourmet burgers and bottomless fries.

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#4. Sonic

- Have positive opinion of: 53%

- Have heard of: 94%

This carhop drive-in was founded in 1953 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, revolutionizing the ordering process with curbside speakers that meant customers never had to leave their cars to get their burgers and shakes. There are now around 3,500 Sonic establishments across the United States. The chain is part of Inspire Brands, alongside Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby's, and Baskin-Robbins. Sonic fans can still get the old-school carhop experience in addition to the tasty classics: juicy burgers, foot-long hot dogs, and an extensive drink menu.

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#3. Burger King

- Have positive opinion of: 59%

- Have heard of: 97%

Burger King is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world, next to McDonald's. It began capturing the hearts of burger lovers in Miami in 1954 with flame-grilled burgers and Whoppers, the chain's signature sandwich. Burger King has around 19,000 locations globally and serves a variety of fast-food items, including charbroiled burgers, fries, chicken, and breakfast items. By 1993, the chain was already selling over two million Whoppers every day.

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#2. McDonald's

- Have positive opinion of: 61%

- Have heard of: 98%

McDonald's was founded in 1940 in San Bernardino, California, and quickly transformed the fast-food industry with its assembly-line production called the "Speedee Service System." In the decades since, McDonald's has become synonymous with fast food. It is the world's largest burger chain: It has over 41,000 stores worldwide serving up burgers like the Quarter Pounder, the McDouble, and of course, the iconic Big Mac.

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#1. Wendy's

- Have positive opinion of: 69%

- Have heard of: 98%

Wendy's was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969, and a year later, owner Dave Thomas changed the way customers received their food with the introduction of the modern pick-up window. The chain has long differentiated itself with its quality ingredients and fresh, never-frozen square beef patties. Though Wendy's has been closing some underperforming locations in 2025 amid broader industry headwinds, it remains the highest-rated burger chain in America by public sentiment—and its signature Frosty dessert hasn't hurt its case one bit.

Data reporting by Rob Powell. Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire. Photo selection by Ania Antecka. Story updated by Colby Droscher.