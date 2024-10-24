Tool announces Live in the Sand Dominican Republic destination festival

By Josh Johnson

Tool is headed to the beach.

Maynard James Keenan and company have announced the inaugural edition of Tool Live in the Sand, a destination festival taking place March 7-9, 2025, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Tool themselves will perform two headlining sets, while the rest of the lineup includes Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria and Eagles of Death Metal.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to share the news that Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria will be joining us for our first-ever Caribbean performance at 'Tool in the Sand,'" says bassist Justin Chancellor. "2025 is shaping up nicely. See you all there for what should be an unforgettable weekend of music!"

Packages go on sale Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of the Tool Army fan club will have access to a presale beginning Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

For more info, visit ToolintheSand.com.

