Tom Morello announces new solo single "Soldier in the Army of Love" with son Roman

Tom Morello has announced a new solo single called "Soldier in the Army of Love."

The track was co-written by the Rage Against the Machine shredder's son Roman, who his dad describes as a "guitar wizard."

"It's a generational rock anthem from the Morello's," Tom writes in a Facebook post.

"Soldier in the Army of Love" will premiere June 28 and is available to presave now. It'll be the lead single off what Morello calls his "first ever full length solo rock album."

Morello's previous solo albums, 2018's The Atlas Underground and 2021's The Atlas Underground Fire and Flood, combine his guitar playing with electronic elements, and feature guests on almost every track. He's also released a number of acoustic folk records under the moniker The Nightwatchman.

