Thurston Moore releases new Earth Day solo single, "Rewilding"

Daydream Library

By Josh Johnson

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore has premiered a new solo single called "Rewilding."

The track is named after the ecological restoration method and is being released in honor of Earth Day, which is Monday, April 22. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Moore has also announced the title of his next solo album, Samurai Walkman: Flow Critical Lucidity. Album details and tour news are forthcoming.

In other Earth Day music news, Jack Johnson will be celebrating the occasion with a new version of his song "Home" in collaboration with reggae artist Stick Figure, due out Friday, April 26.

