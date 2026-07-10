This 'Los Ageless' rocker stumped contestants on '﻿Jeopardy!'

St. Vincent performs onstage during The 2025 New Yorker Festival at Webster Hall on October 25, 2025 in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

If you're a St. Vincent fan, you could've won $2,000 on Jeopardy!

Thursday's episode of the quiz show featured a category called Women in Music, which was presented by Olivia Rodrigo. For the $2,000 clue, Rodrigo read out, "I've been honored to work with indie musician, singer and songwriter Annie Clark. I even play one of her signature guitars. You probably know Annie best by this venerated stage name."

While the correct response, of course, is "Who is St. Vincent?," a contestant named Sarah buzzed in and replied, "What is H.E.R.?" Neither of the other two contestants even attempted to buzz in.

The Women in Music category also included clues about No Doubt's Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, Beyoncé and the Lilith Fair festival.

Rodrigo, by the way, is hosting her own Lilith Fair-inspired festival called Daisy Chain Fields, taking place Aug. 29 in Irvine, California. The bill includes alternative artists such as Garbage, The Breeders, Mitski, Bikini Kill Karen O and Not for Radio.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.