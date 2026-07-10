This 'Los Ageless' rocker stumped contestants on '﻿Jeopardy!'

The 2025 New Yorker Festival - St. Vincent Talks with Vinson Cunningham and Performs St. Vincent performs onstage during The 2025 New Yorker Festival at Webster Hall on October 25, 2025 in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker) (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)
By Josh Johnson

If you're a St. Vincent fan, you could've won $2,000 on Jeopardy! 

Thursday's episode of the quiz show featured a category called Women in Music, which was presented by Olivia Rodrigo. For the $2,000 clue, Rodrigo read out, "I've been honored to work with indie musician, singer and songwriter Annie Clark. I even play one of her signature guitars. You probably know Annie best by this venerated stage name."

While the correct response, of course, is "Who is St. Vincent?," a contestant named Sarah buzzed in and replied, "What is H.E.R.?" Neither of the other two contestants even attempted to buzz in.

The Women in Music category also included clues about No Doubt's Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, Beyoncé and the Lilith Fair festival.

Rodrigo, by the way, is hosting her own Lilith Fair-inspired festival called Daisy Chain Fields, taking place Aug. 29 in Irvine, California. The bill includes alternative artists such as Garbage, The Breeders, Mitski, Bikini Kill Karen O and Not for Radio.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!