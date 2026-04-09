Thirty Seconds to Mars teases 'battle of eras' announcement

Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars perform at Ippodromo Snai San Siro on July 02, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Thirty Seconds to Mars is set to make an announcement on Friday.

The Jared Leto-led band is teasing the upcoming news in a Facebook video, which features throwback footage of Leto spray-painting the word "war" on a billboard as the Thirty Seconds to Mars song "This Is War" plays in the background.

The clip ends with text reading, "A battle of eras. Friday. 9AM BST." For those not across the pond, that's 4 a.m. ET.

"This Is War" is the title track to Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2009 album, which was the follow-up to 2005's A Beautiful Lie. The band also just released a 20th anniversary reissue of A Beautiful Lie in March — perhaps "a battle of eras" refers to something involving both A Beautiful Lie and This Is War.

Stay tuned.

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