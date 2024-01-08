Third Eye Blind announces summer tour with Yellowcard

Third Eye Blind has announced a summer tour with Yellowcard.

The 2024 edition of the "Semi-Charmed Life" outfit's Summer Gods tour begins June 8 in Airway Heights, Washington, and concludes August 3 in Houston.

"I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is -- that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever," says 3EB frontman Stephan Jenkins. "We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can't wait."

"Third Eye Blind's self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it was released in 1997," adds Yellowcard's Ryan Key. "As '90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record. It doesn't feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all-time favorite bands every night this summer."

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ThirdEyeBlind.com.

In related news, Yellowcard will be performing on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday, January 11.

