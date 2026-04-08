Third Eye Blind covers David Bowie's 'Heroes' with Elle King

Third Eye Blind has released a cover of the David Bowie classic "Heroes" alongside "Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King.

"All together at East West Studios playing this song brought us deeper to grips with the brilliance of Bowie," the "Semi-Charmed Life" outfit writes in a Facebook post. "Feels like we need this song more than ever."

You can listen to the cover now exclusively via Amazon Music. It arrives ahead of Third Eye Blind's upcoming performance at the 2026 Stagecoach festival, taking place April 24-26 and streaming live on Amazon Music.

Meanwhile, another Stagecoach performer, Michael Marcagi, has released a cover of The Head and the Heart's "Rivers and Roads," also exclusively for Amazon Music. The recording features singer-songwriter Chance Peña and The Head and the Heart themselves.

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