From 'the cure' to The Cure: Robert Smith duets with Olivia Rodrigo at Primavera Sound

Robert Smith of The Cure performs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 20, 2023 in Chula Vista, California. (Harmony Gerber/Getty Images) Olivia Rodrigo at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Robert Smith made a surprise appearance during pop star and noted Cure fanatic Olivia Rodrigo's set at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, over the weekend.

The "Boys Don't Cry" singer joined Rodrigo for the debut of her song "what's wrong with me," which will appear on her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Rodrigo introduced the song by saying, "I can’t believe this song exists with the person that it exists with. I’m just so f****** over the moon." She also mentioned that it's the first time she's had a feature on one of her albums.

After singing the first verse and chorus, Rodrigo said, "Ladies and gentlemen, will you welcome Robert Smith!"

"I feel like I'm gonna cry," she said at the end of the song. "I can't believe that that's a thing that happened in the real world and not just a figment of my imagination."

You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love also includes the single "drop dead," in which she references the Cure song "Just Like Heaven," as well as a track literally titled "the cure." The record is due out Friday.

Smith previously performed with Rodrigo at Glastonbury 2025.

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