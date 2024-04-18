Tame Impala's Kevin Parker "felt like I was in the Beatles" while recording with Dua Lipa

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker co-produced Dua Lipa's upcoming album Radical Optimism, and it sounds like he had a radical time recording with the pop star.

"We called it The Band," Parker tells Elle of the record's core collaborators. "Not an old-school band, but a spiritual band."

He adds, "Each morning going into the studio, I felt like I was in the Beatles!"

Speaking about the recording process of Radical Optimism, Parker shares, "Dua had this focus on finding this sound, which was so elusive."

"It was nice to be in the engine room of the creative process, rather than worry about being the face of it," he says. "It was the experience that I've been waiting for."

Radical Optimism is due out May 3.

Tame Impala's most recent album is 2020's The Slow Rush.

