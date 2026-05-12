Tame Impala shares 'Boys Noize Disko Version' of JENNIE 'Dracula' remix

"Dracula (JENNIE Remix - Boys Noize Disko Version)" single artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

Kevin, Jennie and now Boys Noize, just get in the car.

Tame Impala has released a new version of the JENNIE "Dracula" remix in collaboration with producer Boys Noize, who recently collaborated with Nine Inch Nails on the Nine Inch Noize album. The updated recording is dubbed "Dracula (JENNIE Remix - Boys Noize Disko Version)."

As previously reported, the JENNIE remix of "Dracula" has reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the highest-charting single for both Tame Impala and the BLACKPINK singer.

The original "Dracula" appears on Tame Impala's latest album, 2025's Deadbeat. Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour in support of Deadbeat in July, with openers including Djo and Dominic Fike, depending on the date.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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