Tame Impala announces run of US tour dates

Australian multi-instrumentalist, Kevin Parker with his Kevin Parker of Tame Impala performs live during a concert at Ippodromo SNAI. (Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)
By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala has announced a run of U.S. tour dates in support of the Kevin Parker-led outfit's newly announced album, Deadbeat.

The trek kicks off with two shows at New York City's Barclays Center on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, followed by dates in Chicago; Austin, Texas; San Diego; and Los Angeles before wrapping up Nov. 14 in Oakland, California.

You can sign up for access to a presale now. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sep. 12 at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TameImpala.com.

Deadbeat, the fifth Tame Impala album and the follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush, drops Oct. 17. It includes the previously released tracks "Loser" and "End of Summer."

